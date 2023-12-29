Türkiye nabs 32 suspected terrorists over plotting attacks on religious sites, Iraqi Embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces nabbed 32 suspects, including three senior members of the Daesh/ISIS terror group, who were plotting to attack synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye, security officials said Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) identified the senior members of the terror group as Mejbel Al-Shweihi, codenamed Abou Yakeen Al-Iraqi, and Mohammad Khallaf Ibrahim, codenamed Abou Laith, who were planning attacks on synagogues and churches in Türkiye.

Also, Ihab Elaani, codenamed Abdullah Al-Jumaili, was plotting a terror attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye.

In a coordinated operation conducted at dawn by MIT and Turkish police in nine different cities, the senior terrorists and 29 other individuals linked with them were apprehended.

The operation resulted in the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the terror group.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

