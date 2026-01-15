Türkiye opposes any military intervention against Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is against "any military intervention" against Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Thursday, urging Tehran to address its "own internal problems by itself."

Fidan made the remarks while meeting journalists in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Highlighting the international dimension of the issue, he noted that Tehran is "subject to sanctions" due to certain policies.

Stating that he had urged his Iranian counterparts to resolve the problems with the regional countries, Fidan said: "It (Iran) should resolve its issues on the global nuclear matter through diplomacy without missing any opportunity, so that certain structural problems causing economic difficulties can be eliminated."

Fidan underlined that when a country is under international isolation, the provision of certain economic services becomes restricted.

"Iran has a large population and a dynamic society. It has sophisticated people with a very strong desire for life and for participation in social life. When you deprive such a society of certain opportunities, these kinds of problems emerge.

"What gets confused here is that the hardships people face due to economic and other difficulties can appear as an ideological uprising against the regime; in reality, this constitutes a grey area.

"When examined closely, there is no situation that would whet the appetite of some countries hostile to Iran abroad, in terms of hostility toward the regime. However, the economic difficulties created by existing policies, and the inability to alleviate them, do give rise to serious problems. We do not want to see any intervention here, but when you look at the policies of US President Donald Trump, we have not seen a strong preference so far for the use of ground forces," he further said.

News.Az