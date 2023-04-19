Türkiye provided support for Azerbaijan in liberation of occupied territories - Cavusoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has supported Azerbaijan in the liberation of occupied territories [during the second Karabakh war], Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said speaking in Antalya, News.az reports.

"Of course, we supported Azerbaijan in the liberation of the occupied territories. During the earthquake, Azerbaijan was the first to come to the rescue, and the last to depart from here," he said.

According to him, the opposition, in turn, said: "Unfortunately, we supported Azerbaijan."

Minister stressed that the Turkish people will not allow those who regret the support provided for Azerbaijan to come to power.

News.Az