Türkiye reaches out to Ukraine for discussions with Russia

As a close ally to both parties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to mediating for peace, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Türkiye is ready to take all kinds of facilitating steps, including mediation, for a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.Erdoğan and Zelenskyy held a closed-door meeting at the Turkish House (Türkevi) on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly and discussed bilateral relations, the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, peace efforts and regional and global issues.Stating that Türkiye has believed from the beginning that the Russia-Ukraine war can be ended through dialogue while preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Erdoğan told Zelenskyy that Ankara is continuing its efforts to achieve this goal, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications. The Turkish leader added that efforts will continue to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure a cease-fire that can open the door to peace between Kyiv and Moscow.

