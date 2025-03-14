Türkiye recovers Roman bust, ancient plates from Denmark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has recovered a Roman Emperor's statue head and 48 ancient terracotta plates from Denmark, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The artifacts, including a bust of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus, were returned after decades abroad and were displayed at the Antalya Archaeological Museum.

The Severus bust was smuggled from the ancient city of Boubon in Burdur province in the 1960s, Ersoy said. The 6th century BC terracotta plates originated from Duver village, also in Burdur.

"We are determined to trace and bring back to our country any artifact belonging to these lands, no matter where in the world it was smuggled," Ersoy said at a ceremony.

The repatriation, from Denmark's Glyptotek Museum, followed diplomatic efforts and the museum's decision to return the items.

The return is part of Türkiye's broader effort to reclaim its cultural heritage. Ersoy said 8,967 historical artifacts have been repatriated in the past seven years.

