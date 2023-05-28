Türkiye reimposes series of bans on voting day in presidential elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye imposed series of bans on voting day in the second round of presidential elections, News.Az reports.

Thus, on voting day, the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited from 06:00 to 00:00, everyone is prohibited from carrying weapons, except for those responsible for maintaining security and order in residential areas; all entertainment venues such as cafes and internet cafes will be closed on election day; restaurants that are entertainment venues may only serve food; before 18:00 weddings are prohibited; until 18:00 it will be forbidden to give forecasts and comment on the elections and their results in the press; from 18:00 to 21:00 CEC news and announcements related to elections will be published; all broadcasts will be free after 21:00, the CEC can set this time earlier.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

News.Az