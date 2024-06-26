Türkiye reiterates its staunch support for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish National Defense Ministry extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Day, reaffirming its staunch support to Baku, News.Az reports.

Azerbaycan Türkü kardeşlerimizin huzur ve güvenliği için kahramanca ve fedakârca görev yapan güçlü #Azerbaycan Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin kuruluşunun 106’ncı yıl dönümü kutlu olsun.



Azerbaycan Silahlı Kuvvetleri ile tek yumruk, tek yürek olmaya devam edeceğiz! #TekMilletİkiDevlet pic.twitter.com/0iwL5qILUF — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) June 26, 2024

"We extend our congratulations on the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which valiantly and altruistically safeguard the peace and security of our Azerbaijan brothers. We will continue to stand as one fist and one heart with the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” the Turkish ministry said on X.Today, June 26, marks the 106th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. On June 26, 1918, the first regular military unit, the Separate Azerbaijani Corps, was established by the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.Meanwhile, the "Declaration of Independence" adopted on May 28 of the same year noted that Azerbaijan should have a regular army, create its Armed Forces to protect itself from external interference, and neutralize the internal forces of the enemy. The government was assigned the task of creating an army of 25,000 men. The Military Ministry of Azerbaijan was established on August 1, and Khosrov bey Sultanov was appointed as the first Minister of Defense.The first military parade in Azerbaijan was held in 1919 in Baku, on the territory of the current Museum Center. In a short time, the National Army, together with the Caucasian Islamic Army, managed to liberate Baku and its surroundings from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation. After the Soviet occupation of Azerbaijan in 1920, the Military Ministry was abolished, and 15 generals of the Azerbaijani Army were shot by the Bolsheviks.After regaining state sovereignty in 1991, it was decided to build the Azerbaijani Army. As per the decision issued by National Leader Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, the date "June 26" was officially designated as the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

