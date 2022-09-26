Türkiye says Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye said on Monday that Malaysia and Indonesia had expressed keen interest in buying armed drones from Turkish defence firm Baykar, which has supplied the weapons to several countries after battlefield successes, News.az reports citing Reuters

"Many Asian countries, especially Malaysia and Indonesia, show great interest in our defence industry products. Agreements are being signed," Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference in Tokyo.

News.Az