Türkiye to commission Akkuyu nuclear plant’s first reactor by 2025

The first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is scheduled to become operational by 2025, Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.

During a recent site inspection in Mersin, Bayraktar emphasized the importance of the Akkuyu NPP for Türkiye’s energy security and its climate goals, News.Az reports.He noted that the plant, the largest nuclear construction site in the world, is currently building four reactors simultaneously. With over 30,000 workers involved, the project marks a significant milestone for Türkiye’s energy future.Bayraktar announced that once fully operational by 2028, the Akkuyu NPP will provide 10% of Türkiye’s electricity needs. “Our aim is to have all four reactors running by 2028, meeting 10% of Türkiye’s energy demand. We will start activating the reactors next year, beginning with the first one,” he said.The clean, carbon-free energy produced by Akkuyu NPP is expected to cut Türkiye’s carbon emissions by 30 million tons annually, he added.

