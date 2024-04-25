Türkiye to host second meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments

Türkiye to host second meeting of Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of the Parliaments of the Turkic States will be held in Türkiye.

This was announced by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee after the first meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The lawmaker noted that discussions were held at today’s meeting, and it was unanimously decided to hold the second meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee Chairs of Turkic States’ Parliaments in Türkiye.

News.Az