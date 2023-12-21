Türkiye will continue normalization process with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We will continue the normalization process we have started with Armenia in full coordination with Azerbaijan, taking into account regional the events," Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said as he delivered a speech at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT).

According to the Minister, the attempts of some third countries to persistently bring up the claims related to the incidents of 1915 will "take an axe to the normalization process":

""These countries are doing no good to Armenia. The 3+3 platform, which we have pioneered together with Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, gathered for the first time in Tehran at the ministerial level. The next meeting will be held in Türkiye in 2024."

News.Az