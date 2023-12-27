Türkiye's 1st fighter jet KAAN set to soon take maiden flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The maiden flight of the landmark Turkish combat aircraft KAAN is set to take place in a few weeks, sources with knowledge of the project told Anadolu on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Preparations and tests for the flight of KAAN, one of Türkiye's most important defense projects, coming from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), continue at full speed, the sources added.

So far, KAAN's launch seat tests, full-length static tests, static tests of control surfaces, landing gear tests, avionic system tests, fuel tests and engine start-up tests have all been carried out.

Following the completion of ground tests and taxi tests, KAAN is expected to make its maiden flight in a few weeks, said the sources.

News.Az