Türkiye’s BOTAS signs 1.2 bcm LNG deal with U.S. firm Cheniere

Turkish state energy company BOTAS has signed a 1.2 billion cubic metre liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase agreement with U.S.-based Cheniere Energy, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday.

Bayraktar said the agreement will strengthen Türkiye’s LNG strategy by boosting portfolio diversity and supporting the development of new business models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition, BOTAS signed a separate two-year deal with Hartree, covering 600 million cubic metres of LNG.

The agreements highlight Ankara’s ongoing efforts to expand its energy partnerships and secure long-term supply options.

