Turkiye’s foreign minister to visit Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a visit to Moscow on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

Turkiye’s top diplomat is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine held a tripartite meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya last Thursday. The first high-level meeting since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war focused on the issue of arranging a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

