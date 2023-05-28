Türkiye's Supreme Election Council says 'no negative cases' recorded during voting

Türkiye's Supreme Election Council says 'no negative cases' recorded during voting

+ ↺ − 16 px

No negative cases were recorded during the voting in the presidential runoff in Türkiye, said the chariman of the country's Supreme Election Council, Ahmet Yener, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the work of organizing the elections.

"I wish the results to benefit the people of Türkiye," Yener added.

News.Az