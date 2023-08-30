Türkiye’s Victory Day marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan has hosted an official reception marking the 101st anniversary of Türkiye's Victory Day, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by the state and government officials, MPs of the Milli Majlis, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, military attachés, representatives of international organizations as well as members of the public.

Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci read out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's congratulatory letter on the occasion of August 30 - Victory Day.

Ambassador Cahit Bagci said the Turkish people and the Turkish Armed Forces achieved a historic victory on August 30, 1922 under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, adding that Türkiye is confidently striding into the new century.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has developed in recent years to become a major power center with its influential voice in the world, the Turkish diplomat noted that his country actively participates in addressing important international issues.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev congratulated the Turkish people and all personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces on the occasion of the Victory Day. He described this great victory as one of the brightest pages in the glorious history of Türkiye.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev hailed the high level bilateral relations between the two countries, noting the exceptional role of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in achieving this level of relationship.

In the end, the congratulatory letter of Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yasar Guler on the occasion of the Victory Day was read out and a film was screened.

News.Az