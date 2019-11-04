Turkmen Parliament chairperson pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mamedova has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder, and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

She also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, according to AzerTag.

Gulshat Mamedova then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Chairperson of Turkmen Parliament enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as she was informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az