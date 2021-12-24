Turkmen president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: "Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your 60th birthday.

At present, the great strides Azerbaijan has made in all spheres of the public and political life, the significant achievements in the economic development of the country and the strengthening of its authority in the world are inextricably linked to your name.

You have completely devoted yourself to protecting the interests of your native country, realizing national goals and programs. This devotional service to the people is highly commendable.

I would like to specifically note your personal attention and all-round support for the development of strategic and good-neighborly relations between our countries, to the strengthening of the sincere friendship and brotherhood between our peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you the best of health, happiness and family well-being, and the fraternal people of your country continued peace, progress and prosperity."

News.Az