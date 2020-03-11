Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ends official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkmen President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az