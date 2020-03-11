Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visits Carpet Museum

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, has today visited the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, AzerTag reports.

The Turkmen President was informed of the museum. In 2010, Azerbaijan's traditional art of carpet weaving was included in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The carpet museum, where unique samples of applied arts are exhibited, has been located in different places throughout its history. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and UNESCO provided assistance in the construction of the new building.

The building design is reminiscent of a rolled-up carpet. The museum now houses exhibits and items, including carpets, thread-work samples, metalwork, fabrics, clothing, ceramic, glass, wooden and paper items, jewelry, books, and a unique collection of photographs. The exhibits are conserved on the basis of recommendations and instructions of Louis Sguirer, a renowned specialist in fabric conservation at the Victoria and Albert Museum who was invited to Baku in 2013.

Designed by acclaimed Austrian architect Franz Janz, the museum highlights all areas of the Azerbaijani carpet making school and features a wide assortment of centuries-old carpets and thread-work samples.

The Turkmen President viewed the museum’s Jewelry Fund which includes women’s and men’s jewelry belonging to the late 19th - early 20th century, as well as some created in the Bronze Age.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov donated Turkmen carpet to the museum.

The Turkmen President was presented with a keepsake.

News.Az

