Turkmenistan and Georgia explore healthcare and broader partnership opportunities

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Georgia, Dovletmurat Seyitmammedov, met with Georgia's Minister of Health, Mikhail Sadrjveladze, to discuss key issues in the healthcare sector and broader bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the fields of healthcare, medical tourism, and exchange of experience between medical universities, as well as organizing joint conferences, seminars, and forums, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the meeting, the significant role of the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Turkmenistan in strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted. The sides particularly emphasized that Turkmenistan and Georgia are actively cooperating in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as within authoritative international organizations.

The ambassador informed the minister about the large-scale international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, as well as the proclamation of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust".

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that joint activities would contribute to further deepening Turkmen-Georgian relations.

In 2024, trade volume between Turkmenistan and Georgia reached $81 million. Georgia's exports to Turkmenistan totaled $22.9 million, while imports from Turkmenistan to Georgia amounted to $58.09 million.

