Turkmenistan emphasizes strategic partnership with UN

Turkmenistan has defined its strategic partnership priorities with the UN, highlighting peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, and humanitarian issues, according to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, these priorities were presented by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during his speech at the plenary session of the 79th UN General Assembly.Meredov said that Turkmenistan aims to strengthen peace and trust in the field of security by advancing mechanisms of preventive diplomacy and peacebuilding.A key step will be the organization of events under the "International Year of Peace and Trust", an initiative by Turkmenistan to be celebrated next year, he explained.The minister also highlighted the importance of supporting Afghanistan in its economic recovery and addressing humanitarian issues, citing the construction of the strategic Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline and other infrastructure projects.In the area of climate change, Turkmenistan proposed increased UN involvement in saving the Aral Sea and has initiated resolutions on cooperation with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.Furthermore, Turkmenistan is ready to collaborate with the UN in addressing humanitarian crises and protecting the rights of vulnerable populations. This year, the country successfully implemented a national action plan to eliminate statelessness, granting citizenship to over 32,000 people.To note, Turkmenistan, a UN member since 1992, continues to actively participate in the organization’s efforts, contributing to peacebuilding initiatives and sustainable development programs.

