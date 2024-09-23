Turkmenistan, Korea mull transport and transit infrastructure development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan and South Korea have explored cooperation opportunities for building transport, transit, and logistics infrastructure, News.Az reports via Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry.

The discussions were held during the meeting of Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation of Korea Park Sang-woo.Furthermore, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation within the framework of Turkmenistan's transport projects. During the conversation, the successful long-term work between the two countries, especially in the field of motor transport, was emphasized.Moreover, the participants of the meeting paid attention to opportunities for cooperation in urban planning, seismology, and transportation, which indicates the countries' desire to develop comprehensive relations in key sectors of the economy.

News.Az