Turkmenistan President confers award on Azerbaijani ambassador

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov awarded Gismat Gozalov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, in Ashgabat on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan reported.

Under Order No. 613 issued by President Berdimuhamedov on December 24, 2025, Gozalov received the jubilee medal “30 Years of Neutrality of Turkmenistan” and the Commemorative Silver Badge “30 Years of Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

The medal and badge were formally presented to the ambassador by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, during the conference “Year of International Peace and Trust: Resolute Steps of Neutral Turkmenistan” held in Ashgabat on December 25.

