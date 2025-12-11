President Aliyev congratulates Turkmenistan on 30th anniversary of neutrality

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, on Thursday to congratulate him on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

President Aliyev noted that he would not be able to attend the events marking the occasion, as Azerbaijan will observe a memorial day for National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 12. He emphasized that the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan will represent the country at the events, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Referring to the recent visit of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, to Turkmenistan, Aliyev expressed gratitude for the attention and hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani delegation. He also described the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charity Fund for Assistance to Children in Need as a further example of bilateral cooperation.

The Azerbaijani president thanked Turkmenistan for its unequivocal support of Azerbaijan’s full membership in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States. He also asked that his greetings and congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality be conveyed to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In response, Berdimuhamedov expressed his gratitude for the phone call and greetings, and conveyed his condolences on the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He highlighted Aliyev’s significant role in strengthening bilateral relations and described him as a great personality whose memory is honored with deep respect.

Berdimuhamedov also praised Leyla Aliyeva’s visit to Turkmenistan and her meeting with Oguljan Atabayeva, Vice-President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charity Fund, noting the importance of the signed Memorandum of Understanding.

He extended his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s status as a full participant in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s continued support for Azerbaijan’s participation.

During the call, both leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed future cooperation.

News.Az