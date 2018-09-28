Turkmenistan to host next CIS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next CIS summit will be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat city on October 11, 2019, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency cited Sergey Lebedev, head of the CIS Executive Committee, as saying Sept. 28.

"A decision was made to hold the next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on October 11, 2019 in Ashgabat upon the Turkmen side’s proposal," he said, speaking at an expanded meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS member-states.

Lebedev added that a decision on the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the CIS in 2019 was made.

He added that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be the co-chairs.

