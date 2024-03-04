TURKPA commission chairman calls for punishment of those who killed people in Khojaly, just for being Turks

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I want to commemorate the Khojaly genocide, which was committed thirty-two years ago, expressing our condolences to our brothers, and drawing attention to the punishment of the culprits. Due to non-punishment of the perpetrators of the Khojaly massacre, genocides are still happening today around the world,” said Osman Mesten, Chairperson of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations, MP of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye as he addressed the 11th meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations commenced in Baku, News.Az reports.

"We demand for punishment of criminals, who killed people in Khojaly thirty-two years ago just because they were Turks. Despite the dissemination of images from Khojaly that day, the whole world remained indifferent to the crime. The Karabakh Victory is the Victory for the entire Turkic world," Osman Mesten emphasized.

News.Az