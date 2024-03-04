TURKPA meeting participants visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the 11th meeting of the TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations have today visited the Alley of Martyrs, News.Az reports.

The participants visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves.

They visited the Eternal Flame monument.

Then the guests also visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijan, and put flowers at the monument.

News.Az