TV host Kim Atienza’s daughter Emman dies aged 19

TV host Kim Atienza's daughter Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza has died at 19, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emman’s mother, Felicia, confirmed her daughter’s death on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 24, as she honored her memory as a source of “joy, laughter, and love.”

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her,” the celebrity mom wrote.

The statement also highlighted Emman’s openness about her mental health journey, which inspired others to speak up and seek help.

“Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone,” the post continued.

The family encouraged others to honor Emman’s memory by embracing the values she lived by: “compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness.”

Emman is the second of Kim and Felicia’s three children. As of this writing, the Atienza family has not disclosed details about Emman’s cause of death or funeral arrangements.

News.Az