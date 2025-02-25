Twelfth Meeting of TURKPA Commission on Economic Cooperation convenes

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 25, the 12th meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURKPA) Commission on Economic Cooperation, focused on the theme "Energy Security as a Factor of Sustainable Economic Development," was held in a video conference format.

The Azerbaijani delegation was represented by Aghalar Valiyev, MP of the Milli Majlis and a member of the Economic Cooperation Commission. During his speech, Valiyev spoke of the steady purposeful efforts implemented by the Milli Majlis to further improve the legislative framework in the energy sector, and highlighted major events held in the country, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Furthermore, the event discussed and approved a report and recommendations on the main topic of the commission meeting, as well as the model bill "On Clean Energy in Economic Activity" prepared within the commission.

In conclusion, the participants determined the agenda, topic and date for the next commission`s meeting.

