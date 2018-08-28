Yandex metrika counter

Two assistants of Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed

Two assistants of Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed

Two assistants to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have been appointed, according to the website of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

Emin Huseynov and Khalid Ahadov have been appointed assistants to the first vice-president, according to Trend. Thus, there are six assistants to the first vice-president.

Other four assistants to the first vice-president are Anar Alakbarov, Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Elchin Amirbayov and Gunduz Karimov.

News.Az


