Two Azerbaijani civilians injured in Armenian military provocations

Two Azerbaijani civilians were wounded as a result of large-scale provocations committed on the night of September 12 by the Armenian armed forces in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the Defense Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a joint statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As a result of the fire opened by the Armenian armed forces units, Musayev Asim Isa, a resident of Bozlu village of Kalbajar region, born in 1975, living in the Veyisli village of Goranboy region, and Orujov Arzuman Iman, a resident of Aghdaban village of Kalbajar region, born in 1984, living in Garachinar village of Goranboy region, were wounded. The civilians are engaged in animal husbandry in the territory of the Kalbajar region.

Currently, A.Musayev is receiving treatment at the Abbas Sahhat city hospital No. 1 in Ganja, and his state is assessed as moderately severe. A. Orujov received first medical aid and was discharged.

The Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case, the facts are currently being investigated.

News.Az