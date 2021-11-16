Two Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as Armenia commits large-scale military provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have committed large-scale provocations against Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of the state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The ministry said that on November 16, at about 11:00, Armenian military formations launched a sudden military operation in order to capture the high grounds in this direction of the state border and take more advantageous positions, thereby gaining military superiority.

Armenian military units, assembling additional forces, special military equipment at the border combat positions in the Basarkechar and Garakilsa districts, attacked the combat posts of the Azerbaijan Army in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

The opposing side using weapons of various caliber and grenade launchers intensively firing on the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, damaged the combat posts. As a result, according to preliminary information, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army were wounded. The servicemen were provided with urgent medical assistance. There is no danger to their life.

The ministry noted that Army Corps and forces of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts immediately carried out an emergency operation to suppress combat activity of the Armenian armed forces. First, the movement of the opposing side was limited, as well as its forces and means were damaged. As a result of the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani servicemen, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, a large number of weapons of various calibers, and a large amount of ammunition were seized as trophies.

The Azerbaijani ministry stressed that from an operational-tactical point of view, the attack carried out by the Armenian military units seeking to gain a short-term superiority through large-scale provocations, as well as another attempt of official Yerevan to commit provocation completely failed.

News.Az