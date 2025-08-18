Two dead after raft capsizes in whirlwind in northern Vietnam

Two people died after a wooden raft overturned during a sudden whirlwind off Quang Ninh province in northern Vietnam on Sunday evening.

The wooden raft, operated by a man, was carrying 17 passengers to a clam farming area when it overturned at around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday due to strong winds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sixteen people were rescued, while two others who went missing were later found dead by Monday morning.

The whirlwind coincided with a tropical depression moving into the Beibu Gulf, bringing winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour and heavy rains to northern and north-central Vietnam, the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said.

