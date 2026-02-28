Two dead in Azerbaijan chain crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serious chain-reaction road accident in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district has left two people dead and several others injured.

According to local reports, the crash occurred in an area known as Shirin Su. Three vehicles, a Ford, a Hyundai and a VAZ-2111, collided in the incident, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Preliminary information indicates that two people were killed at the scene, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

No further details about the victims or the circumstances of the accident have been officially released.

News.Az