Two killed in chain road accident in Azerbaijan's Beylagan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed as a result of the chain accident in Azerbaijan's Beylagan.

Oxu.Az reports citing the website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 3 VAZ brand cas and one BMW collided on the territory of the region.

Emergency rescuers were urgently brought to the scene of the accident, who extracted from the bodies of the deceased driver Abdullayev Etibar Kamal ogly, born in 1970, and the passenger Imraliyev Arif Vagif oglu born in 1976 from Vaz's deformed salon and handed them over to the respective bodies.

An investigation into the fact has been launched.

News.Az

News.Az