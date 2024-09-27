Two killed in helicopter crash in Russia

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Russia's Arkhangelsk region on Friday.

The Arkhangelsk region’s Agency of the State Fire Service and Civil Protection said that a Robinson helicopter, which had departed from the village of Bychye in the Mezen district, bound for Karandashevskaya in the Primorsky district, disappeared from radar earlier in the day. Communication with the pilot was also lost, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched, dispatching a Mi-8 helicopter with rescue teams on board. The wreckage was located 5 km from Bychye."Rescue teams recovered the bodies of the two victims at the crash site. Arrangements are currently being made to transport the deceased, and an investigation is underway," the agency said.The Arkhangelsk Investigative Department for Transport has launched an inquiry into potential violations of air traffic safety and operating regulations.Preliminary reports indicated that the flight plan was not submitted to the air traffic management center, and the flight had not been approved by the appropriate authorities.

