Two men on trial in London over Hong Kong spying

Two dual Chinese-British nationals have gone on trial in London, accused of carrying out hostile surveillance on pro-democracy dissidents on behalf of Hong Kong and, ultimately, China.

Chung Biu Yuen, 65, and Chi Leung Wai, 38, deny charges of assisting a foreign intelligence service between December 2023 and May 2024, as well as conducting “foreign interference.” The case is being heard at London’s Old Bailey, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prosecutors allege the two men were tasked with carrying out “shadow policing operations” for Hong Kong authorities, including monitoring dissidents living in Britain. The court heard that surveillance reportedly targeted high-profile activist Nathan Law, who relocated to the UK after pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Authorities also allege the pair gathered intelligence on another individual who left Hong Kong in late 2023 and attempted to gain entry to her home in northern England through deception and force.

Yuen, a retired Hong Kong police officer, previously worked at Hong Kong’s Economic and Trade Office in London. Wai, also known as Peter Wai, is accused of misusing his position as a UK Border Force officer to access government computer systems.

The Chinese Embassy in London has rejected the accusations, calling them fabricated and stating that Britain has no right to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs.

The trial comes amid strained relations between the UK and China following Hong Kong’s 2019 protests and Beijing’s national security crackdown. While British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sought to stabilise ties, concerns over security and alleged espionage continue to cast a shadow over bilateral relations.

