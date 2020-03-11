Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus

Two more Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from abroad infected with coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two more citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan have tested positive for coronavirus, Operational headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet told APA.

One of them is a woman born in 1969, returning to Azerbaijan after being treated in the Islamic Republic of Iran. At present, her health state is evaluated moderately, and appropriate measures are being taken to treat her.

The other person is a student who returned from Italy. The person was placed in a special hospital. The patient's condition is stable.

News.Az

News.Az