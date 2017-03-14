Two-time European karate champion standing trial on drug charges

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Court of Grave Crimes on Tuesday held a preparatory hearing in case of two-time European karate champion Renad Aliyev, who is charged with illegal drug trafficking.

During the hearing, the defendant’s profile data were specified, APA reported.



The hearing was scheduled for March 28.



Renad Aliyev is a two-time champion of Europe in Shotokan Karate and Wado-ryu. He was an international referee and the World Shotokan Karate Federation’s representative in Azerbaijan.



Renad was arrested on October 18th last year. He’s charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to sell.

News.Az

News.Az