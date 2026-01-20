Pashinyan accepts Trump’s invitation to join Gaza Board of Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received and accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Board of Peace on Gaza as a founding member, his spokesperson announced.

“Prime Minister Pashinyan has accepted the proposal with pleasure and a sense of responsibility, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to advancing peace,” said Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

A few days ago, Trump announced the formation of a "Board of Peace" for Gaza.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed,” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

He added that the members of the body will be announced shortly.

“The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place,” the US president stated.

News.Az