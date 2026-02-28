UAE declares it reserves right to act in response to Iran's attack

UAE declares it reserves right to act in response to Iran's attack

The Emirati defense ministry confirmed in a statement that Iran launched ballistic missiles at the country, but air defenses successfully intercepted a "number" of them.

The statement read the fall of shrapnel on a residential area in Abu Dhabi resulted in some material damage and the death of one person of Asian nationality, News.Az reports, ciiting foreign media.

“The ministry condemned this attack in the strongest terms, stressing the state’s categorical rejection of targeting civilian objects, facilities and national institutions, and emphasising that such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the security and safety of civilians and undermines stability,” it said.

“The ministry stressed that this targeting is a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and that the state reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory,” the statement read, adding that it was “fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats”.

News.Az