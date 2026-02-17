UAE extends Emirates Mars Mission until 2028

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency on Tuesday announced the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) until 2028, according to local daily Al Etihad.

The mission, carried out by the Hope Probe, was originally launched as a two-year project and entered Mars' orbit in 2021. The extension seeks to maximize the scientific return on the UAE's space investments and gain valuable operational experience for future deep-space missions, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Since its arrival at Mars, the Hope Probe has gathered around 10 terabytes of data, shared in 16 datasets with over 200 global research institutions. The mission has also supported pioneering discoveries, including new observations of Mars' auroral activity and close fly-bys of Deimos, the smaller outer moon of Mars.

In October 2025, the probe expanded its scientific scope by capturing images of Comet 3I/ATLAS, the third known interstellar object that passes through our solar system, offering a rare opportunity to study material from beyond the solar system.

Officials said the decision demonstrates confidence in the probe's technical readiness and national team capabilities, while supporting the rapid growth of the UAE's space ecosystem through expanded research and aerospace education.

