UAE net wealth hits record $3.12 trillion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates’ net wealth rose to a new record of $3.12 trillion in 2024, driven by strong growth in both financial and real assets that exceeded the pace of rising liabilities.

Financial wealth increased by 9.5%, climbing from $1.05 trillion to $1.15 trillion, while the value of real assets surged 10.2%, reaching $2.18 trillion compared with $1.98 trillion previously, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News. At the same time, liabilities grew by 9.8% to $207 billion, reflecting a balanced expansion of the economy amid ongoing diversification efforts.

Boston Consulting Group's Global Wealth Report 2025: Rethinking the Rules for Growth projects that investable wealth will grow from $942 billion this year to $1.34 trillion by 2029 at a 7.2% compound annual growth rate. Cross-border wealth surged 11.1% over the past year, driven by demand for diversification and safe havens.

Equities and currency deposits dominate at $374 billion and $306 billion, respectively, in 2024, with forecasts to $554 billion and $435 billion by 2029. Bonds, though smaller at $15 billion now, will expand fastest to $25 billion with an 11% CAGR. Life insurance and pensions hold at $24 billion, growing modestly to $32 billion, while other assets, such as alternatives, reach $428 billion en route to $586 billion.

Financial wealth overall is projected to reach $1.63 trillion by 2029 at a 7.3% CAGR, with real assets projected at $3.21 trillion at an 8.1% pace. Liabilities could hit $326 billion at 9.5% growth, signalling sustained household and investor confidence.

News.Az