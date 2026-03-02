UAE shot down 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles, and 148 drones in recent attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced it intercepted and destroyed nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles, and 148 drones during Iranian attacks.

In a detailed update, the ministry said that since the beginning of the assault, a total of 174 ballistic missiles had been detected heading towards the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Of these, 161 were intercepted and destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea. It added that 689 Iranian drones had also been tracked, with 645 intercepted and 44 falling within the UAE.

The ministry said eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, noting that some caused limited collateral damage. The attacks resulted in three deaths and 68 minor injuries.

It said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems against ballistic missiles, as well as by fighter aircraft targeting drones and cruise missiles. These operations, it said, led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian sites.

The ministry strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of national sovereignty and international law.

It said the sounds heard in different parts of the country were the result of interceptions carried out by air defence systems against ballistic missiles, as well as by fighter aircraft targeting drones and cruise missiles.

It said the UAE reserves the full right to respond to the escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, safeguard its security and stability, and defend its national interests.

The ministry added that it remains on high alert and fully prepared to address any threats, stressing that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.

It also urged the public to rely on official sources for information and avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports.

News.Az