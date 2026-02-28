UAE successfully shot down a new batch of missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defences successfully intercepted a new wave of Iranian missiles launched towards the country, handling the threat with high efficiency and no resulting damage.

The ministry affirmed that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security and stability of the state, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It stressed that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors is a top priority that cannot be compromised.

The ministry said that fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in various areas of Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat Island, Khalifa City, Bani Yas area, Mohamed bin Zayed City, and Al Falah area, confirming that there were no injuries in the aforementioned locations.

The ministry stressed that this targeting is a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, and it reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens, and to ensure the preservation of its sovereignty, security and stability.

The ministry urged the public to obtain information from official sources in the country and to avoid circulating rumors or unreliable information.

