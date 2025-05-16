UAE, US to invest $440 billion in energy sector by 2035

US President Donald Trump meets United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Qasr Al Watan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on May 15, 2025 (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The UAE and the US plan to spend $440bn in the energy sector through 2035, Sultan al-Jaber, the head of the Gulf state’s oil giant ADNOC said, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

This is just one of the business deals the two countries signed during Trump’s trip to the UAE.

Earlier, Etihad Airways announced an order of 28 Boeing aircraft.

News.Az