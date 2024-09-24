UAE’s Masdar anticipates electricity market liberalization in Azerbaijan in coming years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE energy giant Masdar expects Azerbaijan to liberalize its electricity market within the next four years, Murad Sadigov, Manager of Masdar Azerbaijan Energy LLC, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the Green Financing Conference in Baku, News.Az reports.“The transformation has been challenging for the Azerbaijani government, as the existing legislation was designed to regulate electricity generated from fossil fuels. However, we are seeing progress, and in the next four years, the electricity market in Azerbaijan will be liberalized, providing a strong boost to green energy development,” he explained.Sadigov also shared that market research conducted in collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy focused on domestic energy needs and the potential for green energy exports.Reflecting on the company's first green energy project in Azerbaijan, he noted it was "complicated" butexpressed optimism about future developments, including the introduction of a liberalized energy tariff model.Masdar remains deeply involved in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan, reinforcing its commitment to helping the country achieve its renewable energy goals.

News.Az