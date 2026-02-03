Uber relaunches in Macau, expands in Asia after years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uber Technologies Inc. is relaunching its ride-hailing operations in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, marking its first expansion into a new Asian market in several years.

Starting Tuesday, riders will be able to book and pay for taxis in Macau through Uber’s app using multiple languages, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Uber is also introducing a limousine service linking Macau with neighbouring Hong Kong, although such trips must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.

The move represents Uber’s first new Asian market entry in years. The company exited mainland China in 2016 after selling its local business to Didi Global Inc., and withdrew from Southeast Asia two years later after ceding operations to Grab Holdings Inc.. Uber has continued to operate in major Asian markets, including India, Japan, and South Korea.

Uber said it is actively recruiting drivers to support the Macau relaunch, including offering bonuses for trips completed during the current month. The company did not disclose how many taxis in the territory—most of which are controlled by local operators—have signed up, suggesting that initial service coverage may be limited.

Looking ahead, Uber expects to roll out robotaxi services in more than 10 markets by the end of 2026. Potential future locations include Hong Kong and Japan, Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in December.

Macau, the only part of China where casino gambling is legal, draws millions of visitors each year and generates billions of dollars in gaming revenue. The city is a major destination for travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and other international markets. Uber previously operated in Macau but suspended its services there in 2017.

News.Az