Uber seeks Turkish approval to buy Getir Food from Mubadala

Uber has reached agreement on key parts of a deal to acquire Getir’s food delivery arm from its controlling shareholder Mubadala and has submitted the proposal to Turkish regulators.

A sale of Getir Food would mark another stage in Mubadala’s broader retreat from Türkiye. The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, with assets of around $330 billion, has been unwinding its holdings after taking control of Getir earlier this year. For Uber, the acquisition would significantly strengthen the presence of Uber Eats in Türkiye’s competitive food delivery market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The people, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the talks, said the proposal has been filed with Türkiye’s Competition Board, whose review will shape whether a final agreement is reached. The potential sale price has not been disclosed, and the sources cautioned that the deal may still fall through.

Uber and Mubadala declined to comment on the negotiations or the regulatory submission. Getir referred all questions to Mubadala, while the Competition Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The progress in talks and the filing with competition authorities have not previously been reported. Earlier this month, Bloomberg said Uber and Mubadala had begun preliminary discussions over a possible acquisition.

Mubadala has been stepping back from the Turkish market in recent months. In October, it sold Getir’s car-rental unit, Getir Arac, to Turkish firm Tiktak. Reuters reported in September that Mubadala was also exploring a sale of Getir’s core delivery business, including Getir Food, as part of a full exit strategy.

Uber, meanwhile, is expanding its footprint in Türkiye. In May, it agreed to acquire a majority stake in Trendyol GO for $700 million and announced plans to introduce Uber Eats features in the local market.

Getir, once valued at $12 billion at the height of the pandemic-driven delivery boom, has since scaled back sharply after consumer demand waned. It shuttered international operations in Europe and the United States before Mubadala took control of its remaining assets earlier this year.

